Are you prepared for GDPR?

Perform GDPR data subject exports and unify communication preferences across third-party systems.
Meet GDPR requirements for personal data management across leading third-party systems

Request Manager

Manage internal and external workflow for GDPR requests
Privacy Portal

Automate the export and deletion of personal data from third-party systems

Preference Card

Give users control of their communication preferences across your customer-facing apps

The core benefits of using DataGrail®

Provide transparency to customers and comply with privacy regulations, including GDPR.
Securely integrate your sales, marketing, and support systems with no development required.

  • Visibility into data access requests ensures timely and complete responses
  • Eliminate human error and manual processing of data export and deletion requests
  • Provide a better customer experience with unified communication preferences
  • Maintain required technical measures to demonstrate compliance

Our Enterprise plan provides seamless integration with your favorite third-party systems, and offers complete control over your communication preferences.

