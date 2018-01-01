Are you prepared for GDPR?

Manage internal and external workflow for GDPR requests
Try it for FREE
Automate the export and deletion of personal data from third-party systems
Give users control of their communication preferences across your customer-facing apps
Provide transparency to customers and comply with privacy regulations, including GDPR.
Securely integrate your sales, marketing, and support systems with no development required.
Our Enterprise plan provides seamless integration with your favorite third-party systems, and offers complete control over your communication preferences.Manage GDPR Requests for FREE